Taiwan Urges Global Democracies to Condemn China's Military Aggressions

Taiwan has called on democracies around the globe to denounce China as a "troublemaker" following Beijing's military exercises in proximity to the island. The maneuvers were conducted soon after U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth committed to challenging "China's aggression" during his Asian tour.

On Tuesday, China's military announced joint operations involving its ground forces, navy, air force, and rocket forces, describing these drills as a "stern warning." Radio Free Asia (RFA) reports that the Eastern Theater Command revealed People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops were approaching Taiwan from "multiple directions," focusing on "combat readiness patrols," targeting sites, and instituting blockades.

Taiwan's defense ministry confirmed detecting 19 PLA ships, including the aircraft carrier Shandong, encircling Taiwan by early Tuesday. Taiwan responded by deploying aircraft, vessels, and missile systems, asserting a commitment to vigilance without provoking conflicts. Defense Minister Wellington Koo Li-Hsiung labeled China as a "major troublemaker," underscoring the threat to regional peace amid China's claims over Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)