India and Chile Forge Stronger Ties in Minerals and Antarctic Research
The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted growing cooperation between India and Chile in critical minerals and Antarctic research during Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font's visit to India. Both nations aim to enhance collaboration in sectors vital to technological advancement and to expand their economic partnership under the CEPA framework.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs conducted a special briefing focusing on expanding collaboration between India and Chile, coinciding with Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font's visit to India. The discussions aimed at fortifying partnerships in the critical minerals sector and advancing research on Antarctica, among other strategic areas.
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, alongside P Kumaram, Secretary (East), Ambassador to Chile Abhilasha Joshi, and Joint Secretary for Latin America and the Caribbean Praphullachandra Sharma, emphasized the significance of Chile's mining industry. With 24% of the world's copper and 30% of its lithium originating from Chile, these resources are pivotal for developing emerging technologies in India.
Critical to these discussions was an MoU between the nations focusing on the critical minerals sector, reflecting mutual interests tied to the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). In addition, India's interest in Antarctic research was underscored as Chile presents a geographically advantageous partnership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India, New Zealand decided to strengthen and institutionalise defence, security partnership: PM Modi after talks with NZ PM Christopher Luxon.
Forging Global Partnerships: Jaishankar's Diplomatic Engagements at Raisina Dialogue
China and India: Embracing Partnership for Progress
Dr. Shivkumar Kalyanaraman Succeeds Abhay Karandikar as CEO of Anusandhan National Research Foundation
Bajaj Finserv Acquires Complete Stake in Allianz Joint Ventures, Marking End of 24-Year Partnership