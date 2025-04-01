India and Chile Forge Stronger Ties in Minerals and Antarctic Research

On Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs conducted a special briefing focusing on expanding collaboration between India and Chile, coinciding with Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font's visit to India. The discussions aimed at fortifying partnerships in the critical minerals sector and advancing research on Antarctica, among other strategic areas.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, alongside P Kumaram, Secretary (East), Ambassador to Chile Abhilasha Joshi, and Joint Secretary for Latin America and the Caribbean Praphullachandra Sharma, emphasized the significance of Chile's mining industry. With 24% of the world's copper and 30% of its lithium originating from Chile, these resources are pivotal for developing emerging technologies in India.

Critical to these discussions was an MoU between the nations focusing on the critical minerals sector, reflecting mutual interests tied to the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). In addition, India's interest in Antarctic research was underscored as Chile presents a geographically advantageous partnership.

