The Committee on Economic Development is partnering with the foreign affairs and commerce ministries to evaluate Thailand's recent deportation of Uyghurs and its potential impact on ongoing free trade negotiations with the European Union (EU), as reported by the Bangkok Post. On Thursday, officials from both ministries, private sector representatives, the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), and the Federation of Thai SMEs convened to deliberate on the issue.

Sittiphol Viboonthanakul, a People's Party MP and the committee's chairperson, expressed concerns prior to the meeting about the severe implications this deportation could have on international trade relations, especially given the EU's strong opposition to the government's actions, as highlighted in the Bangkok Post report. He emphasized the necessity for a thorough examination to determine if this could hinder the finalization of the free trade agreement with the EU, anticipated to be completed within the year. Moreover, he noted that Thailand's aspirations to join the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) could also be jeopardized.

Viboonthanakul also proposed that the talks should factor in the potential impact of US trade policies, including the looming threat of increased tariffs on Thai exports, according to BP. He underscored the importance for the government to devise a strategy to manage any possible trade disputes and the economic fallout if the Thailand-EU FTA is not executed as intended. TCC representatives assured during the meeting that Thailand consistently complies with international human rights standards, as reported by BP.

Meanwhile, China's treatment of Uyghurs has been met with worldwide condemnation, amid reports of systematic oppression, including mass detentions in "re-education" centers, forced labor, and extensive surveillance. Uyghurs endure religious discrimination, cultural suppression, and arbitrary arrests. Reports have documented acts of torture, forced sterilizations, and family separations, alongside efforts to eradicate their language and culture.

Beijing's policies are geared towards assimilating and controlling the Uyghur populace, violating fundamental human rights and inciting global outrage, according to ANI.

