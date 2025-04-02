Baloch Activists Fight for Freedom: Sammi Deen Baloch Released as Detentions Persist

Sammi Deen Baloch, a prominent leader from the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, has been released from detention under the Maintenance of Public Order Act, according to reports by The Balochistan Post. Her sister, Mehlab Baloch, expressed her relief and gratitude, acknowledging the support from Advocate Jibran Nasir, human rights defenders, and civil society.

Advocate Jibran Nasir confirmed that Sammi's name was removed from the Sindh government's MPO list, which facilitated her release. The lawyer attributed her freedom to public and media advocacy but noted the MPO still affects other BYC members like Lala Wahab, Shehdad, Razik, and Sultan. He urged the removal of the MPO against all activists to ensure their right to peaceful protest.

In related developments, BYC leader Lala Wahab Baloch has also been freed, with his family confirming his safe return. Yet, many BYC members continue to be detained or have disappeared across Karachi and Balochistan. Notable figures such as Dr. Mahrang Baloch and Bebarg Baloch remain held, sparking ongoing protests and reports of police violence. Human rights groups are calling for the end of repression and international intervention as tensions escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)