Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey Makes History as First African Woman Commonwealth Secretary General

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey became the first African woman to hold the position of Secretary General of the Commonwealth, officially taking office on Tuesday. She is now a leading figure for the 56 nations comprising a third of the world's population and over a quarter of the United Nations' membership. Botchwey succeeds Patricia Scotland, whose nine-year term concluded in March, and has pledged to promote the Commonwealth Charter's values during challenging geopolitical times.

In her inaugural speech at the Commonwealth Secretariat in London, Botchwey spoke candidly about the formidable global challenges. She remarked, "The world we woke up to today is unlike any we have seen in our lifetimes. The consequences of lower economic growth, increased defense expenditures, and a frayed multilateralism will affect our pockets directly, increase unemployment and poverty, reduce social protection and weaken our resilience to shocks."

She highlighted the Commonwealth's enduring role as a force for good over the past 75 years, emphasizing the importance of solidarity. "The challenges we face are real and serious," Botchwey stated, "but together, we are more than equal to them." She reiterated the significance of the Commonwealth's values - democracy, good governance, peace, human rights, and equal opportunity - as they build a progressive future accessible to all.

Botchwey laid out her strategic priorities, focused on empowering women and youth, revitalizing trade and investment, and combating climate change. She vowed to enhance Commonwealth connectivity as a means of fostering industrial development and inclusive growth. Highlighting climate change as a pivotal challenge, she called for robust action and an overhaul of the international financial system to aid vulnerable Commonwealth states.

Expressing her commitment to modernizing the Commonwealth, Botchwey promised to forge swift, intelligent partnerships that cater to the populace's needs. She reflected, "It is a great honor to be the first African woman to serve as Secretary General. No matter where in the Commonwealth you come from, this path is open to you." Previously, Botchwey served as Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

In March, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar acknowledged Botchwey's appointment with enthusiasm, expressing hopes for a more member-reflective and efficient Commonwealth. In a social media post, he stated, "Pleased to welcome Commonwealth Secretary General-Elect and former FM Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey. Shared India's approach to the Commonwealth, voicing the expectation that it would become more purposeful, contemporary, efficient, transparent and reflective of its members' views."

