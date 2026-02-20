Chinar Open Winter Games 2026: Celebrating Sport and Youth Empowerment
The Chinar Open Winter Games 2026 concluded successfully in Gulmarg, attracting over 650 participants in various winter sports. Organized by the Indian Army, the event celebrated sportsmanship and youth empowerment, highlighting increased female participation and community spirit. Lt Gen Pratik Sharma praised the initiative's impact on the region.
The Chinar Open Winter Games 2026 concluded in spectacular fashion at Gulmarg, drawing over 650 participants to the famed ski resort. The two-day event marked a successful endeavor by the Indian Army to promote sportsmanship and youth empowerment amid the scenic snow-covered landscapes of Jammu and Kashmir.
Organized by the Dagger Division of Chinar Corps, the games featured record-breaking participation, including 166 female athletes. This reflects a growing enthusiasm for winter sports in the region and a significant rise in female involvement. Competitions included skiing, snowboarding, and skating, attracting enthusiastic crowds and tourists.
Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Northern Command General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, graced the event, acknowledging the high standards of sportsmanship and organization. He emphasized the Army's role in fostering peace and progress through sports, viewing the games as a vital platform for constructive youth engagement in Kashmir.
