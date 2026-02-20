Left Menu

Chinar Open Winter Games 2026: Celebrating Sport and Youth Empowerment

The Chinar Open Winter Games 2026 concluded successfully in Gulmarg, attracting over 650 participants in various winter sports. Organized by the Indian Army, the event celebrated sportsmanship and youth empowerment, highlighting increased female participation and community spirit. Lt Gen Pratik Sharma praised the initiative's impact on the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 20-02-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 22:16 IST
Chinar Open Winter Games 2026: Celebrating Sport and Youth Empowerment
  • Country:
  • India

The Chinar Open Winter Games 2026 concluded in spectacular fashion at Gulmarg, drawing over 650 participants to the famed ski resort. The two-day event marked a successful endeavor by the Indian Army to promote sportsmanship and youth empowerment amid the scenic snow-covered landscapes of Jammu and Kashmir.

Organized by the Dagger Division of Chinar Corps, the games featured record-breaking participation, including 166 female athletes. This reflects a growing enthusiasm for winter sports in the region and a significant rise in female involvement. Competitions included skiing, snowboarding, and skating, attracting enthusiastic crowds and tourists.

Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Northern Command General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, graced the event, acknowledging the high standards of sportsmanship and organization. He emphasized the Army's role in fostering peace and progress through sports, viewing the games as a vital platform for constructive youth engagement in Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global
2
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

 Global
3
Judicial Scrutiny on DOJ's Journalist Search Raises Press Freedom Concerns

Judicial Scrutiny on DOJ's Journalist Search Raises Press Freedom Concerns

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Iran-U.S. Face-Off Looms Large

Escalating Tensions: Iran-U.S. Face-Off Looms Large

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026