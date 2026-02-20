Chinar Open Winter Games 2026: Celebrating Sport and Youth Empowerment

The Chinar Open Winter Games 2026 concluded in spectacular fashion at Gulmarg, drawing over 650 participants to the famed ski resort. The two-day event marked a successful endeavor by the Indian Army to promote sportsmanship and youth empowerment amid the scenic snow-covered landscapes of Jammu and Kashmir.

Organized by the Dagger Division of Chinar Corps, the games featured record-breaking participation, including 166 female athletes. This reflects a growing enthusiasm for winter sports in the region and a significant rise in female involvement. Competitions included skiing, snowboarding, and skating, attracting enthusiastic crowds and tourists.

Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Northern Command General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, graced the event, acknowledging the high standards of sportsmanship and organization. He emphasized the Army's role in fostering peace and progress through sports, viewing the games as a vital platform for constructive youth engagement in Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)