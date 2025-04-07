Global Markets Dive Amid Trump's Tariff Tirade
Global stock markets plummeted as President Donald Trump's tariff policy stirred fears of inflation and economic disruption. Despite the tumult, Trump urged resilience and promised eventual prosperity. Prominent indices in the U.S., Asia, and Europe faced significant declines, driven by concerns over international trade tensions.
Global stock markets experienced substantial declines on Monday, influenced by U.S. President Donald Trump's recent tariff announcements. Trump took to social media, urging the public to remain 'courageous and patient' in the face of the economic turmoil, promising eventual 'greatness' as a result of these policies.
The President emphasized that the United States is poised to take steps long overdue in renegotiating trade deals, expressing dissatisfaction with trade relationships with Japan and China, among others. He highlighted ongoing negotiations, promising a restructuring of trade practices to benefit the U.S., and citing persistent trade deficits.
Major U.S. indices, including Nasdaq, S&P, and Dow Jones, fell between 4-5% as markets opened. The global sell-off extended to Asian and European markets, with Japan's Nikkei 225 leading regional losses with a significant drop of 5.79%. Economic analysts fear that the trade policies could fuel inflation and stymie global economic growth.
