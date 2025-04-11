US-India Tech Synergy: Embracing a Future in AI and Defense

Nivruti Rai, Managing Director and CEO of Invest India, recently underscored the immense scope for Indo-US collaboration in artificial intelligence, data infrastructure, and energy at the Carnegie Global Tech Summit 2025. She highlighted India's competitive edge and remarked, "Twenty per cent of the world's data is in India, and partnership is inevitable."

Rai articulated the necessity of technology, power, and infrastructure as the foundational pillars for any country's progress, emphasizing the importance of bilateral partnerships. While India provides resources and scale, the US complements with capital and advanced technology. She reiterated the shared democratic values serving as a robust base for collaboration in AI.

Adding to the discourse, Samir Saran, President of the Observer Research Foundation, speculated on the changes in the US-India partnership anticipated with Donald Trump's presidency. Despite recent affirmations from PM Modi's US visit, Saran predicts a shift to a more transactional engagement, potentially augmenting India's strategic prowess.

Saran suggested that while Trump's approach demands more from India, it may propel the nation towards achieving strategic and maritime advancements. The ongoing Global Technology Summit reflects this narrative, focusing on 'Sambhavna' or possibilities, fostering dialogues on technology's role in economic growth and global relations.

