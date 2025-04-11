Left Menu

US-India Tech Synergy: Embracing a Future in AI and Defense

Nivruti Rai, CEO of Invest India, emphasizes India's AI leadership and the bilateral potential at Carnegie Global Tech Summit. Meanwhile, Samir Saran anticipates transformative shifts in US-India dynamics under Trump's transactional approach, fostering cooperation in defense and technology, as highlighted at the Global Technology Summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 17:41 IST
US-India Tech Synergy: Embracing a Future in AI and Defense
Nivruti Rai, Managing Director & CEO, Invest India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nivruti Rai, Managing Director and CEO of Invest India, recently underscored the immense scope for Indo-US collaboration in artificial intelligence, data infrastructure, and energy at the Carnegie Global Tech Summit 2025. She highlighted India's competitive edge and remarked, "Twenty per cent of the world's data is in India, and partnership is inevitable."

Rai articulated the necessity of technology, power, and infrastructure as the foundational pillars for any country's progress, emphasizing the importance of bilateral partnerships. While India provides resources and scale, the US complements with capital and advanced technology. She reiterated the shared democratic values serving as a robust base for collaboration in AI.

Adding to the discourse, Samir Saran, President of the Observer Research Foundation, speculated on the changes in the US-India partnership anticipated with Donald Trump's presidency. Despite recent affirmations from PM Modi's US visit, Saran predicts a shift to a more transactional engagement, potentially augmenting India's strategic prowess.

Saran suggested that while Trump's approach demands more from India, it may propel the nation towards achieving strategic and maritime advancements. The ongoing Global Technology Summit reflects this narrative, focusing on 'Sambhavna' or possibilities, fostering dialogues on technology's role in economic growth and global relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025