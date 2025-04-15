Left Menu

India's Lifeline: Humanitarian Aid Lifts Sudan Amidst Conflict

The Sudanese Ambassador to India praised India for its humanitarian aid during the ongoing conflict in Sudan. He emphasized the importance of India's shipment of medicines, including cancer drugs, and highlighted the mischaracterization of the conflict as a civil war, framing it as a defense against foreign aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 17:47 IST
Sudanese Ambassador to India, Mohammed Abdalla Ali Eltom, expresses gratitude for India's humanitarian aid during the ongoing conflict in Sudan. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt expression of gratitude, Sudanese Ambassador to India, Mohammed Abdalla Ali Eltom, lauded the Indian government's timely humanitarian aid to Sudan during its conflict. The Ambassador spotlighted a significant dispatch of 25 tons of medicines facilitated by India's Air Force to Port Sudan as critical support shortly after the hostilities began.

Speaking on the contributions, Eltom mentioned the profound impact of a subsequent delivery, encompassing crucial cancer treatments, underscoring their necessity amidst the turmoil. He also acknowledged India's continued assistance, noting the imminent arrival of 20 hemolysis machines dedicated to aiding patients experiencing kidney failure, a gesture from the Indian Department.

Addressing the conflict in Sudan, Eltom countered descriptions of the unrest as a civil war. Instead, he depicted it as a war of self-defense, orchestrated by Sudan's people and army against external threats. He accused militia groups of acting as proxies for foreign powers, with Sudanese civilians uniting to support their military in safeguarding their homeland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

