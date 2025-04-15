India's Lifeline: Humanitarian Aid Lifts Sudan Amidst Conflict

In a heartfelt expression of gratitude, Sudanese Ambassador to India, Mohammed Abdalla Ali Eltom, lauded the Indian government's timely humanitarian aid to Sudan during its conflict. The Ambassador spotlighted a significant dispatch of 25 tons of medicines facilitated by India's Air Force to Port Sudan as critical support shortly after the hostilities began.

Speaking on the contributions, Eltom mentioned the profound impact of a subsequent delivery, encompassing crucial cancer treatments, underscoring their necessity amidst the turmoil. He also acknowledged India's continued assistance, noting the imminent arrival of 20 hemolysis machines dedicated to aiding patients experiencing kidney failure, a gesture from the Indian Department.

Addressing the conflict in Sudan, Eltom countered descriptions of the unrest as a civil war. Instead, he depicted it as a war of self-defense, orchestrated by Sudan's people and army against external threats. He accused militia groups of acting as proxies for foreign powers, with Sudanese civilians uniting to support their military in safeguarding their homeland.

