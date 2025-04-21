Project Halted: Cholistan Flood Feeder Canal Stirs Up Political Storm

In a recent development, a group of seasoned irrigation experts dispatched by the Sindh chief minister confirmed that construction efforts on a segment of the debated Cholistan Flood Feeder canal had started but were subsequently halted. The suspension is attributed to escalating political controversy surrounding the project, as reported by Dawn.

The delegation, which included retired and current officials from Sindh's irrigation department, presented their findings to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah after a field visit from April 13 to 14. Despite the absence of official government notification, a team member explained their mandate as an informal assessment of the construction on the ground. Led by former irrigation secretary Babar Effendi, the team inspected key areas including Bahawalpur and the Sulemanki headworks on the Sutlej river.

During their on-site evaluation, experts noted that excavation was completed over a four- to five-kilometre section of the canal, linking to the broader Cholistan Flood Feeder scheme. However, operations were observed to be halted with equipment lying dormant. This cessation is believed to follow political debates that intensified after a video by Sindh United Party leader Syed Zain Shah, claiming active construction, went viral.

Upon further investigation, the team reported no new activity at the Sulemanki headworks. Enquiries made at the site met with vague responses. Referencing project documents and satellite imagery, the experts highlighted the canal's planned parallel course to the existing Eastern Sadqia canal. The partially completed stretch near Marot village was potentially in readiness for the Green Pakistan Initiative's ceremony, attended by Punjab's leadership.

Reports of a temporary camp, overseen by a sub-engineer who confirmed ordered work stoppage, underscored the project's uncertain future. The findings emerge amid rising Sindh-Punjab tensions, spotlighting concerns over fair water distribution and project transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)