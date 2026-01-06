Left Menu

Construction Halted: Bhubaneswar and Cuttack Battle Air Pollution

Construction activities in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack are restricted from 6 pm to 10 am to combat air pollution. The Environment Minister announced the move following poor air quality readings. Builders must cover transported materials and use water sprinklers to mitigate dust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-01-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 16:29 IST
Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have witnessed a halt on construction activities between 6 pm and 10 am as authorities strive to curb air pollution.

Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia revealed that district collectors in Khurda and Cuttack are tasked with enforcing this directive.

Additionally, additional measures include the mandatory covering of transported materials and continual water sprinkling at construction sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

