Construction Halted: Bhubaneswar and Cuttack Battle Air Pollution

Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have witnessed a halt on construction activities between 6 pm and 10 am as authorities strive to curb air pollution.

Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia revealed that district collectors in Khurda and Cuttack are tasked with enforcing this directive.

Additionally, additional measures include the mandatory covering of transported materials and continual water sprinkling at construction sites.

