US Stands in Solidarity with India Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack

In a significant gesture of support, US Vice President JD Vance reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, denouncing the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Vance expressed heartfelt condolences for the loss of lives and affirmed that the United States stands firmly with India during these challenging times.

During his official visit to India, Vance addressed the media, condemning the attack in Pahalgam. He assured India of US assistance in counter-terrorism efforts, reflecting sentiments previously echoed by US President Donald Trump in a call to PM Modi. Trump had also pledged unwavering support to India in its fight against terrorism.

The terror attack, labeled as one of the most significant since 2019's Article 370 abrogation, prompted US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz to voice their solidarity. Security measures in Pahalgam have been intensified, with ongoing efforts to locate those responsible for the heinous act.

