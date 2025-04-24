Rabies Crisis in Sindh: Urgent Call for Action Amid Rising Cases

The rabies crisis in Sindh has escalated, with the number of cases reaching nine this year, the latest being reported at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) on Wednesday. According to Dawn, a patient showing signs of hydrophobia arrived at JPMC from Qambar after a dog bite over a month ago, lacking timely vaccination.

Another dog-bite victim was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital on the same day, though authorities were unable to confirm rabies as the cause. With nine confirmed rabies cases, six originate from Sindh's rural districts, including Badin and Sukkur. JPMC alone treated six cases, while it and Indus Hospital have addressed over 5,400 dog-bite incidents.

Indus Hospital has recorded three rabies cases in 2025 so far, with previous years seeing a higher incidence of dog bites but fewer rabies deaths due to medication availability. Experts highlight the urgent need for post-exposure prophylaxis and criticize the provincial government's failure to manage the dog population effectively.

