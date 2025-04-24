Left Menu

Indian American Community Unites Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

Updated: 24-04-2025 19:51 IST
Indian American organisations rally against terrorism after Pahalgam tragedy (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a unified backlash against terrorism, several Indian American organizations have condemned the recent attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which took the lives of 26 civilians, including tourists. This tragic event, which unfolded on April 22, has sparked widespread outrage and sorrow within the diaspora community across the United States.

The Coalition of Hindu Americans in North America (CoHNA), the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), and the Kashmir Overseas Association (KOA) have led the condemnation. They labeled the attack a cowardly act of terrorism targeting unprotected citizens. FIIDS has urged the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) to speak out against the murder of Hindus and acknowledge the religious aspects of the tragedy. Coinciding with the attack, CoHNA along with CYAN and Hindu Yuva held a candlelight vigil at the University of California, Berkeley. The vigil, spearheaded by academic and CoHNA leader Vamsee Juluree, highlighted the importance of unity against terrorism while honoring those who perished.

Further initiatives include a high-level policy briefing titled "Pakistan's Proxy War Against Hindus - Global Implications," organized by Hindu Action and the Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora. Set for May 5, 2025, in Washington, DC, the event aims to engage US Congress members, foreign policy experts, human rights advocates, and community leaders. These coordinated efforts underscore the Indian American community's commitment to increasing awareness, mourning, and advocating for a stronger global stand against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

