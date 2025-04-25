Left Menu

Pentagon Turmoil: Kasper Steps Down Amid Internal Conflicts

Joe Kasper, chief of staff to US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, has resigned, taking on a part-time advisory role. This move follows tensions within Hegseth's team and comes amid controversial leaks of military plans, which are under investigation by the Defence Department's inspector general.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 09:48 IST
Pentagon Turmoil: Kasper Steps Down Amid Internal Conflicts
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth (Photo/@SecDef). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Joe Kasper, the chief of staff to US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, officially resigned from his role on Thursday, transitioning to a part-time advisory position. While the precise details of his new role are still undefined, Kasper will focus on science, technology, and industry within a government capacity, committing up to 130 days annually.

Reports of Kasper's discussions about his departure had circulated for weeks, and Defence Secretary Hegseth hinted at the potential move in a recent Fox News interview, describing Kasper as a "great American" and emphasizing that he was "certainly not fired." The resignation surfaces amid internal rifts within Hegseth's team, casting uncertainty over the Pentagon's current leadership direction.

Controversy also shadows Hegseth over allegations of sharing sensitive military details through unsecured channels. The New York Times and CNN report that Hegseth disclosed information about a planned strike in Yemen to a private Signal chat, raising alarms about operational security. The Defence Department's acting inspector general is assessing this case to determine security breaches related to military communications on unclassified platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025