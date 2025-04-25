Pentagon Turmoil: Kasper Steps Down Amid Internal Conflicts

Joe Kasper, the chief of staff to US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, officially resigned from his role on Thursday, transitioning to a part-time advisory position. While the precise details of his new role are still undefined, Kasper will focus on science, technology, and industry within a government capacity, committing up to 130 days annually.

Reports of Kasper's discussions about his departure had circulated for weeks, and Defence Secretary Hegseth hinted at the potential move in a recent Fox News interview, describing Kasper as a "great American" and emphasizing that he was "certainly not fired." The resignation surfaces amid internal rifts within Hegseth's team, casting uncertainty over the Pentagon's current leadership direction.

Controversy also shadows Hegseth over allegations of sharing sensitive military details through unsecured channels. The New York Times and CNN report that Hegseth disclosed information about a planned strike in Yemen to a private Signal chat, raising alarms about operational security. The Defence Department's acting inspector general is assessing this case to determine security breaches related to military communications on unclassified platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)