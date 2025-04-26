Taiwan's Medical Tourism Scrutiny Unveils Illegal Activities

Taiwan's Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) has come to the defense of its medical tourism initiative following a probe into allegations against a dental clinic. The clinic is suspected of helping 600 Chinese nationals illegally enter Taiwan, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

During a legislative session, Kuo Wei-chung from MOHW highlighted that only three out of 129 institutions had irregularities, including the implicated clinic. He explained that the program allows only 28 specific conditions, like advanced kidney disease, to qualify for medical tourism. The guidelines have been tightened to permit only urgent cases, such as critical dental issues.

The Taipei District Prosecutors Office has interrogated 10 individuals linked to the alleged entry facilitation of Chinese nationals during the pandemic. Among them, a clinic owner surnamed Pan is accused of submitting fake treatment plans, helping to register 600 Chinese nationals as medical visitors within 2022 and 2023.

Health Minister Chiu Tai-yuan noted that Pan's clinic has been excluded from the program since May 2023. When questioned about the delay in the investigation, prosecutors claimed they recently gathered sufficient evidence to extend their inquiry. Liang Wen-chieh from the Mainland Affairs Council reassured that permit review systems remain stringent, emphasizing vigilance against irregular application patterns.

(With inputs from agencies.)