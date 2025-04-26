Left Menu

Honoring Uyghur Struggle: A Call for Global Justice

The World Uyghur Congress leaders participated in a wreath-laying ceremony honoring victims of totalitarian regimes. They criticized China's use of cultural propaganda and highlighted ongoing human rights abuses against Uyghurs. Global condemnation of China's actions continues, as the Uyghur community seeks justice and freedom.

Updated: 26-04-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 11:50 IST
Honoring Uyghur Struggle: A Call for Global Justice
Uyghur leaders honour victims of authoritarianism at Washington ceremony (Photo/@UyghurCongress). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In Washington, DC, during the 18th Roll Call of Nations Wreath Laying Ceremony, World Uyghur Congress leaders, Rushan Abbas and Omer Kanat, paid tribute to victims of totalitarian regimes, including the Uyghur community. The event, organized by the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, drew survivors, human rights advocates, and international allies.

World Uyghur Congress reports highlighted the ceremony where Abbas and Kanat honored Uyghur victims by placing a wreath. Attendees celebrated Congressman Chris Smith, honored with the 2025 Truman-Reagan Medal of Freedom for his unwavering support for persecuted groups and leadership in human rights advocacy.

Recent concerns focus on propaganda videos portraying Uyghur cultural performances in Europe, which the Chinese Communist Party employs, according to the WUC, to distract from the harsh realities of persecution in Xinjiang. Mass detentions, forced labor, and cultural suppression mark the ongoing plight of the Uyghurs. These actions persist despite international condemnation as crimes against humanity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

