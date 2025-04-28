Left Menu

Iranian Port Catastrophe: Fatal Explosion Sparks National Mourning

A devastating explosion at Shahid Rajaee port in Bandar Abbas, Iran, killed 40 people and injured around 1,000. Iran's leaders urge a comprehensive investigation. President Pezeshkian promises support to victims' families. The cause remains unknown, but it's suspected that chemicals in containers sparked the blast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 10:30 IST
Firefighters work as smoke from explosion is seen at Shahid Rajaee port in Iran's Bandar Abbas (File photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Iran

A powerful explosion at Shahid Rajaee port in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, has resulted in 40 fatalities and around 1,000 injuries, as reported by Al Jazeera. In the aftermath, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called for a detailed investigation, urging authorities to identify any negligence.

In a statement broadcast on state television, Khamenei emphasized the need for security and judicial bodies to diligently investigate, exposing any negligence or intent. Concurrently, President Masoud Pezeshkian visited injured survivors, appreciating first responders and pledging government aid to affected families.

President Pezeshkian, upon visiting the scene, assured aid, stating, "We aim to address any issues requiring government intervention. We commit to supporting the bereaved families and those injured." Iran has declared a day of national mourning in response to this tragedy on Monday.

The Shahid Rajaee port, critical for handling 70 million tons of cargo annually, faces challenges with the ongoing firefighting efforts due to strong winds, as noted by Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni. Six individuals remain missing.

The explosion's cause is yet to be determined, with government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani indicating that stored chemical-filled containers likely exploded. Complete details await the fire's extinguishment. Emergency measures are in force in Bandar Abbas to combat increased air pollution levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

