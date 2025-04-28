Left Menu

UAE and Australia Forge Stronger Ties on Diplomatic Milestone

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Australia's Governor-General Sam Mostyn AC met to discuss enhancing bilateral relations on the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties. They emphasized regional stability and cooperation in key sectors, highlighting the significance of the UAE-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 23:09 IST
UAE and Australia Forge Stronger Ties on Diplomatic Milestone
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Image credit: X/@MohamedBinZayed). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a meeting held at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Governor-General of Australia, Sam Mostyn AC, engaged in discussions to bolster the longstanding relationship between their nations. The leaders explored ways to deepen cooperation, particularly in development sectors, marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

The dialogue underscored the importance of promoting regional stability and pursuing peaceful resolutions to global conflicts. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, signed last year, was highlighted as a key framework for boosting economic ties.

Both leaders agreed to enhance collaboration in trade, investment, sustainability, and technology. The UAE President reiterated the UAE's dedication to fostering bilateral ties for mutual prosperity. Sam Mostyn praised the impressive progress in UAE-Australia relations and reaffirmed Australia's commitment to strengthening these bonds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025