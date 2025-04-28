UAE and Australia Forge Stronger Ties on Diplomatic Milestone

In a meeting held at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Governor-General of Australia, Sam Mostyn AC, engaged in discussions to bolster the longstanding relationship between their nations. The leaders explored ways to deepen cooperation, particularly in development sectors, marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

The dialogue underscored the importance of promoting regional stability and pursuing peaceful resolutions to global conflicts. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, signed last year, was highlighted as a key framework for boosting economic ties.

Both leaders agreed to enhance collaboration in trade, investment, sustainability, and technology. The UAE President reiterated the UAE's dedication to fostering bilateral ties for mutual prosperity. Sam Mostyn praised the impressive progress in UAE-Australia relations and reaffirmed Australia's commitment to strengthening these bonds.

(With inputs from agencies.)