Left Menu

Mark Carney Triumphs in Unpredictable Canadian Election

CTV News projects that incumbent Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his Liberal Party are set to maintain power, securing enough seats to continue governance. Carney succeeded Justin Trudeau after the latter's resignation. With Carney's economic acumen and opposition to U.S. pressures, the Liberals lead amid a historic fourth successive victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 09:54 IST
Mark Carney Triumphs in Unpredictable Canadian Election
Mark Carney, Liberal Pary leader (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

CTV News has forecast that incumbent Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, leading the Liberal Party, is on track to sustain his position by clinching sufficient seats in the 45th federal election. This marks a continuation of power following Justin Trudeau's resignation, who stepped down after losing party support as his term neared conclusion.

Campaigning for one of Canada's most volatile elections featured Liberal Leader Mark Carney, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet, and Green Party co-Leader Jonathan Pedneault. As Canadians have seemingly chosen their government, CTV News reports, this would be a rare fourth consecutive win for the Liberals, a notable milestone in Canadian politics.

This election unfolded amidst heightened tensions with U.S. President Donald Trump, infamous for tariff threats and derogatory remarks about Canada. According to Global News and IPSOS polling, the Liberal Party retained a four-point advantage leading to the polls. Carney, who dissolved Parliament to seek a fresh mandate, aims to fortify Canada's economy against U.S. influences.

Describing the current circumstances as a pivotal crisis due to Trump's trade actions and sovereignty threats, Carney appealed to Canadian citizens for renewed trust, emphasizing his economic strategies and diplomatic priorities. His past as a central banker and rejection of U.S. annexation rhetoric garnered significant public approval, securing voter confidence. As Carney advances, he seeks improved relations with India, extending condolences post the Pahalgam attack, contrasting the strained dynamics during Trudeau's term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025