CTV News has forecast that incumbent Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, leading the Liberal Party, is on track to sustain his position by clinching sufficient seats in the 45th federal election. This marks a continuation of power following Justin Trudeau's resignation, who stepped down after losing party support as his term neared conclusion.

Campaigning for one of Canada's most volatile elections featured Liberal Leader Mark Carney, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet, and Green Party co-Leader Jonathan Pedneault. As Canadians have seemingly chosen their government, CTV News reports, this would be a rare fourth consecutive win for the Liberals, a notable milestone in Canadian politics.

This election unfolded amidst heightened tensions with U.S. President Donald Trump, infamous for tariff threats and derogatory remarks about Canada. According to Global News and IPSOS polling, the Liberal Party retained a four-point advantage leading to the polls. Carney, who dissolved Parliament to seek a fresh mandate, aims to fortify Canada's economy against U.S. influences.

Describing the current circumstances as a pivotal crisis due to Trump's trade actions and sovereignty threats, Carney appealed to Canadian citizens for renewed trust, emphasizing his economic strategies and diplomatic priorities. His past as a central banker and rejection of U.S. annexation rhetoric garnered significant public approval, securing voter confidence. As Carney advances, he seeks improved relations with India, extending condolences post the Pahalgam attack, contrasting the strained dynamics during Trudeau's term.

