Empowering Heroines: The Women of Tibet Exhibition

The Tibet Museum is hosting 'Women of Tibet,' a temporary exhibition honoring courageous female activists in the Tibetan freedom struggle against China. The event, inaugurated by Rinchen Khando, highlights the sacrifices and contributions of Tibetan women towards their community and celebrates the museum's 25th anniversary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 17:03 IST
The Tibet Museum of the Tibetan government-in-exile hosting a temporary exhibition titled "Women of Tibet" (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Tibet Museum under the Tibetan government-in-exile is showcasing a temporary exhibition entitled 'Women of Tibet,' dedicated to highlighting the contributions of female activists in their struggle against China for freedom.

Inaugurated by Rinchen Khando, a founder member of the Tibetan Women's Association, the exhibition stands as a testament to the enduring fight for Tibetan autonomy. Khando emphasized the significance of the showcased women's sacrifices and their role in preserving Tibetan identity amidst political adversities.

As the exhibition commemorates the museum's silver jubilee, Director Tenzin Thubten shared that it not only honors past female freedom fighters but also serves as an educational tool to inspire future generations, reinforcing the unyielding spirit of Tibet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

