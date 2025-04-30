Empowering Heroines: The Women of Tibet Exhibition

The Tibet Museum under the Tibetan government-in-exile is showcasing a temporary exhibition entitled 'Women of Tibet,' dedicated to highlighting the contributions of female activists in their struggle against China for freedom.

Inaugurated by Rinchen Khando, a founder member of the Tibetan Women's Association, the exhibition stands as a testament to the enduring fight for Tibetan autonomy. Khando emphasized the significance of the showcased women's sacrifices and their role in preserving Tibetan identity amidst political adversities.

As the exhibition commemorates the museum's silver jubilee, Director Tenzin Thubten shared that it not only honors past female freedom fighters but also serves as an educational tool to inspire future generations, reinforcing the unyielding spirit of Tibet.

