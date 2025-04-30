Angola's President Laurenco to Strengthen India Ties in Historic Visit

President Joao Manuel Goncalves Laurenco of Angola is scheduled for a four-day state visit to India from May 1 to 4. The visit, at the behest of President Droupadi Murmu, marks the first visit by an Angolan president in nearly four decades, a significant event amidst the 40-year celebration of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced that President Laurenco's visit involves a high-level delegation comprising ministers, senior officials, business leaders, and media representatives. Highlights will include a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan on May 3, discussions with President Murmu and a banquet in Laurenco's honor. Key talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leading to potential MoUs and agreements, aim to invigorate India-Angola relations.

On May 4, President Laurenco will engage in a business-focused event in New Delhi to enhance investment and trade ties. With bilateral trade reaching USD 4.192 billion in 2023-2024, the MEA underscored the robust energy partnership and expanding cooperation in areas like development and defense. Both nations sustain mutual support in multilateral organizations such as the UN.

(With inputs from agencies.)