Angola's President Laurenco to Strengthen India Ties in Historic Visit
Angola's President Joao Manuel Goncalves Laurenco is set for a historic state visit to India, marking the first such visit in 38 years. Over the trip from May 1-4, discussions with Indian leaders will focus on boosting diplomatic and economic relations as both nations celebrate 40 years of partnership.
President Joao Manuel Goncalves Laurenco of Angola is scheduled for a four-day state visit to India from May 1 to 4. The visit, at the behest of President Droupadi Murmu, marks the first visit by an Angolan president in nearly four decades, a significant event amidst the 40-year celebration of diplomatic ties between the two countries.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced that President Laurenco's visit involves a high-level delegation comprising ministers, senior officials, business leaders, and media representatives. Highlights will include a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan on May 3, discussions with President Murmu and a banquet in Laurenco's honor. Key talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leading to potential MoUs and agreements, aim to invigorate India-Angola relations.
On May 4, President Laurenco will engage in a business-focused event in New Delhi to enhance investment and trade ties. With bilateral trade reaching USD 4.192 billion in 2023-2024, the MEA underscored the robust energy partnership and expanding cooperation in areas like development and defense. Both nations sustain mutual support in multilateral organizations such as the UN.
