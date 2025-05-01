Tragic Incident in Newcastle: Indian-Origin Family Found Dead
In Newcastle, Washington, three Indian-origin individuals were found dead at a home, following a shooting incident. Shwetha Panyam and her teenage son were ruled homicide victims, while the father died by suicide. The investigation is ongoing to uncover the circumstances of this tragic event.
- Country:
- United States
In a shocking incident in Newcastle, Washington, three members of an Indian-origin family were discovered dead after a shooting at a local residence, as reported by The Seattle Times.
The King County medical examiner identified the victims as Shwetha Panyam, 41, and her 14-year-old son, Dhruva Kikkeri, marking their deaths as homicides. The father, Harshavardhana Kikkeri, 44, reportedly died by suicide. The events have raised questions, with authorities yet to officially declare it a murder-suicide.
Brandyn Hull, a spokesperson for the King County Sheriff's Office, stated that the investigation is still in progress, making it premature to determine a motive or the nature of relationships among the deceased. The household was known to be a family of four who generally kept to themselves, according to the local Homeowner Association President Alex Gumina.
