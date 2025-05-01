Left Menu

Tragic Incident in Newcastle: Indian-Origin Family Found Dead

In Newcastle, Washington, three Indian-origin individuals were found dead at a home, following a shooting incident. Shwetha Panyam and her teenage son were ruled homicide victims, while the father died by suicide. The investigation is ongoing to uncover the circumstances of this tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 10:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a shocking incident in Newcastle, Washington, three members of an Indian-origin family were discovered dead after a shooting at a local residence, as reported by The Seattle Times.

The King County medical examiner identified the victims as Shwetha Panyam, 41, and her 14-year-old son, Dhruva Kikkeri, marking their deaths as homicides. The father, Harshavardhana Kikkeri, 44, reportedly died by suicide. The events have raised questions, with authorities yet to officially declare it a murder-suicide.

Brandyn Hull, a spokesperson for the King County Sheriff's Office, stated that the investigation is still in progress, making it premature to determine a motive or the nature of relationships among the deceased. The household was known to be a family of four who generally kept to themselves, according to the local Homeowner Association President Alex Gumina.

(With inputs from agencies.)

