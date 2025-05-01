Tragic Incident in Newcastle: Indian-Origin Family Found Dead

In a shocking incident in Newcastle, Washington, three members of an Indian-origin family were discovered dead after a shooting at a local residence, as reported by The Seattle Times.

The King County medical examiner identified the victims as Shwetha Panyam, 41, and her 14-year-old son, Dhruva Kikkeri, marking their deaths as homicides. The father, Harshavardhana Kikkeri, 44, reportedly died by suicide. The events have raised questions, with authorities yet to officially declare it a murder-suicide.

Brandyn Hull, a spokesperson for the King County Sheriff's Office, stated that the investigation is still in progress, making it premature to determine a motive or the nature of relationships among the deceased. The household was known to be a family of four who generally kept to themselves, according to the local Homeowner Association President Alex Gumina.

(With inputs from agencies.)