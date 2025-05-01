Forging Stronger Bonds: India and Hokkaido Strengthen Bilateral Ties in Tokyo

In a significant diplomatic event, India and the northern Japanese region of Hokkaido have taken steps to strengthen their bilateral ties through the Shake Hand Forum held in Tokyo. Indian Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, has been instrumental in fostering collaborations between the two nations, actively engaging with Hokkaido's representatives.

Governor Naomichi Suzuki of Hokkaido expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting the region's appeal as a major tourist destination with its striking landscapes and cultural attractions. He emphasized Hokkaido's unique seasonal offerings compared to other famous Japanese cities like Tokyo and Kyoto.

The collaboration also extends into technology, with the Japanese semiconductor company Rapidus in Hokkaido working alongside skilled IT professionals, including those from warmer climates. Ambassador George is keen on enhancing the presence of Japanese companies in India, focusing on integrating small and medium-sized enterprises to bolster economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)