India and Angola Enhance Defense Ties with $200M Commitment

In a significant diplomatic stride, India and Angola have vowed to fortify their defense cooperation, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing a $200 million line of credit for defense during Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco's visit. The high-level meeting underscores a strategic partnership aimed at revitalizing Angola's military capabilities using Indian expertise.

PM Modi emphasized the historic nature of President Lourenco's visit, the first in 38 years, marking a pivotal moment in India-Angola relations and strengthening the broader India-Africa partnership. The leaders discussed expanding cooperation in sectors like healthcare, energy, and digital technology, highlighting ongoing projects and future initiatives.

Further cementing this alliance, India has proposed collaborative efforts in space technology, diamond processing, and critical minerals, while also inviting Angola to join global platforms such as the International Solar Alliance. The bilateral ties reflect a deep cultural rapport, with shared interests in tackling global challenges such as terrorism and climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)