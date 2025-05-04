The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has issued a damning report accusing China of intensifying its transnational repression of Uyghur activists globally. Recent findings from the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) reveal China's use of pseudo NGOs, termed GONGOs, to undermine the UN human rights system and stifle dissenting voices.

According to WUC, these state-sponsored GONGOs masquerade as independent civil society groups but actually work to shield China from criticism over its human rights record in East Turkistan, Tibet, and Hong Kong. Key WUC figures, such as Vice President Zumretay Arkin and Vice Chair Erkin Zunun, have reportedly faced intimidation and surveillance during pivotal UN gatherings, notably around WUC's 8th General Assembly. The Weekly Brief also recounts unsettling cyber-attacks targeting WUC members.

The Citizen Lab, with backing from ICIJ, unveiled a sophisticated cyber-espionage campaign using a compromised Uyghur-language app to monitor prominent activists in exile. Victims like Erkin Zunun have shared harrowing accounts of the psychological impact of this digital assault. Concurrently, the International Service for Human Rights (ISHR) released a critical report highlighting China's strategies to obstruct genuine NGOs at the UN, delay their accreditation, and saturate UN mechanisms with its GONGOs.

Ongoing persecution of Uyghur Muslims by the Chinese government includes systemic human rights violations such as mass detention, surveillance, and cultural suppression. Although China dismisses allegations, citing anti-terrorism efforts, global observers and rights organizations condemn these actions as crimes against humanity and potential genocide.

