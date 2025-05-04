India-Japan Defence Dialogue: Strengthening Ties Amid Regional Challenges

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to engage in a crucial bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart, General Nakatani, in New Delhi on Monday. The discussions will center around the current regional and international security landscape, with a focus on enhancing defence cooperation between the two nations, as stated by the Ministry of Defence.

India and Japan have nurtured a longstanding friendship, which has gained significant momentum since 2014 when their relationship was upgraded to a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Defence and security form the cornerstone of this alliance, which has strengthened in recent years due to their increasing alignment on strategic issues. This collaboration is particularly vital given their shared perspective on peace, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, the Ministry release highlighted.

This marks the second meeting in six months between the Defence Ministers, following their initial interaction at the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus in Laos in November 2024. On Sunday, Singh reassured the public of India's resolute response to the Pahalgam terror attack, asserting that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the nation will act as the people desire.

(With inputs from agencies.)