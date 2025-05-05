Left Menu

Echoes of Oppression: Unearthing Truths at Norway's Ethical Trade Conference

Sayragul Sauytbay of the East Turkistan Government in Exile spoke at Norway's Ethical Trade Conference 2025, shedding light on China's human rights abuses against Uyghurs and other Turkic groups. She urged Norway to avoid complicity in these atrocities and called for targeted sanctions and advocacy for East Turkistani rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 11:37 IST
Representative Image (Image Source: @ETExileGov). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Norway

At Norway's Ethical Trade Conference 2025, Sayragul Sauytbay, Vice President of the East Turkistan Government in Exile, delivered a powerful opening speech. Hosted by Ethical Trade Norway at Dansens Hus in Oslo, the conference celebrated its 25th anniversary, gathering over 300 participants from diverse sectors under the theme "Make Sustainability Great Again!"

Sauytbay, an ethnic Kazakh who survived Chinese concentration camps, highlighted ongoing atrocities against Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and other Turkic groups. She recounted horrific experiences of mass internment, torture, and forced indoctrination within these camps. According to Sauytbay, nearly one million children have been taken from their families, facing cultural erasure in state-run institutions.

Warning of potential complicity, Sauytbay urged Norway to practice ethical transparency. She criticized China's Belt and Road Initiative as a guise for expanding authoritarian control. Acknowledging efforts by Ethical Trade Norway and some firms to boost transparency, she called for more robust measures against forced labor claims and advocated for international sanctions against China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

