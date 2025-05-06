Afghans Urge Islamic Emirate Support Amid Rising Deportations

Afghan refugees facing deportation from Pakistan are calling for increased support from the Islamic Emirate, according to Tolo News. Reports state that over 110,000 individuals have been sent back from Pakistan, while additional deportations have occurred from Iran and Turkey, totaling over 144,000 returnees since April.

Many deportees cite economic hardship as the primary reason for their migration, urging the Islamic Emirate to assist in providing shelter and job opportunities. One deportee reported that family members fell ill during detention in Pakistan, highlighting the urgent need for aid from authorities.

The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation confirmed that large numbers of migrants have returned from neighboring countries, including Pakistan and Iran. However, international organizations like Amnesty International and the International Organization for Migration have criticized these actions, calling on Pakistan to halt deportations that endanger Afghan refugees, particularly women and children.

