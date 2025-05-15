UAE's Commitment to Families: A Pillar of Sustainable Development

In a definitive statement on the International Day of Families, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, reaffirmed the country's unwavering dedication to families as fundamental units of society. He emphasized their vital role in furthering sustainable development, aligning with the recent foundational step of forming the Ministry of Family.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the UAE's enduring belief that empowering families equates to empowering entire communities. This philosophy has driven the nation to develop an integrated support framework across various sectors, including education, healthcare, and housing, aimed at enhancing family stability. Such measures underscore the importance of families in fostering societal and economic progress within the nation.

He further pointed out the essential collaboration required among families and societal sectors to cultivate a shared responsibility in nurturing confident and ambitious future generations. This collective effort is crucial for continuing the UAE's trajectory of development and progress.

