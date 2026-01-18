Transforming J&K: A New Era for Sports and Youth Empowerment
Jammu and Kashmir sports minister Satish Sharma announced efforts to build international-standard sports facilities. At the 'National Level Sports Conference - SRIJAN,' he emphasized infrastructure, talent nurturing, and collaboration with the Union Ministry. The initiative aims to create a national sports hub and empower youth.
In a landmark announcement, Jammu and Kashmir's sports minister Satish Sharma declared sustained initiatives to develop international-standard sports infrastructure across the region.
Speaking at the 'National Level Sports Conference - SRIJAN,' Sharma underscored the emphasis on both infrastructure and nurturing local talent to emerge as a sports powerhouse.
The minister highlighted collaboration with the Union Ministry, aiming to position Jammu and Kashmir as a national sports hub, while focusing on youth empowerment and inclusivity.
