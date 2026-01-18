Transforming J&K: A New Era for Sports and Youth Empowerment

In a landmark announcement, Jammu and Kashmir's sports minister Satish Sharma declared sustained initiatives to develop international-standard sports infrastructure across the region.

Speaking at the 'National Level Sports Conference - SRIJAN,' Sharma underscored the emphasis on both infrastructure and nurturing local talent to emerge as a sports powerhouse.

The minister highlighted collaboration with the Union Ministry, aiming to position Jammu and Kashmir as a national sports hub, while focusing on youth empowerment and inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)