Transforming J&K: A New Era for Sports and Youth Empowerment

Jammu and Kashmir sports minister Satish Sharma announced efforts to build international-standard sports facilities. At the 'National Level Sports Conference - SRIJAN,' he emphasized infrastructure, talent nurturing, and collaboration with the Union Ministry. The initiative aims to create a national sports hub and empower youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 18-01-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 22:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark announcement, Jammu and Kashmir's sports minister Satish Sharma declared sustained initiatives to develop international-standard sports infrastructure across the region.

Speaking at the 'National Level Sports Conference - SRIJAN,' Sharma underscored the emphasis on both infrastructure and nurturing local talent to emerge as a sports powerhouse.

The minister highlighted collaboration with the Union Ministry, aiming to position Jammu and Kashmir as a national sports hub, while focusing on youth empowerment and inclusivity.

