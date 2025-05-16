Tensions Thaw: Sharif Calls for Conditional Peace Talks with India After Operation Sindoor
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shows readiness for peace talks with India post-Operation Sindoor. However, discussions must include the Kashmir issue. While India insists that talks should focus solely on terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, recent hostilities have heightened tensions between the two nations.
In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, where India targeted nine terror locations in Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended an olive branch, expressing Pakistan's openness to peace talks with India. However, The Express Tribune reports that Sharif stipulated the negotiations must address the contentious Kashmir issue.
This proposal came during a special interaction with Pakistan Air Force personnel at Kamra air base. Despite Sharif's willingness for dialogue, the Indian government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, remains firm that any discussions with Pakistan will focus solely on terrorism and the issue of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Following a recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, tensions escalated, prompting India's Operation Sindoor. Subsequent retaliatory actions by Pakistan included cross-border shelling and attempted drone incursions. Both nations eventually agreed to cease hostilities, yet the peace remains fragile.
