Spotlight on Innovation: The Prestigious Make it in the Emirates Awards Set to Honor Industrial Pioneers

The third Make it in the Emirates Awards will spotlight companies and individuals driving the UAE's industrial transformation. Organized by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the event will recognize achievements in technology leadership and youth empowerment. Winners will be announced at a major exhibition in Abu Dhabi.

The esteemed jury for the third iteration of the Make it in the Emirates Awards has convened, tasked with selecting the standout contributors to the UAE's dynamic industrial landscape. The accolades, acknowledging the pivotal role of enterprises and innovators, will be revealed at the upcoming 2025 edition of Make it in the Emirates, hosted at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Administered by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the awards celebrate achievements in local resource utilization, technological advancement, manufacturing precision, and the empowerment of the youth. This year's panel is enriched with insights from government officials, industry stalwarts, and academic leaders, including Dr Sultan AlNeyadi, Omar Al Suwaidi, Dr Farah AlZarouni, and others.

The assembly pinpointed victors for nine prestigious categories aligned with strategic pillars such as In-Country Value and industry leadership. Dr. AlNeyadi emphasized the importance of youth in propelling sustainable economic growth, expressing pride in honoring pioneers poised to influence the UAE's industrial future. Anticipating its grandest version yet, Make it in the Emirates 2025 will draw a host of exhibitors and visitors, reinforcing the nation's industrial ambitions.

