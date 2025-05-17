Intensified IDF Operations Mark Phase One of Operation Gideon's Chariots

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are making significant progress in Gaza under Operation Gideon's Chariots. The campaign, which kicked off last night, has seen continuous reports of explosions from the northern region of Gaza and specifically in the eastern sector of the Tufah neighborhood in Gaza City.

Overnight, extensive military actions were conducted in Khan Yunis, Jabaliya, and Deir al-Balah, located in the southern Strip. The Beit Lahiya area has also experienced heavy artillery shelling as part of the campaign's tactics.

According to an IDF spokesperson, these operations signify the initial phase of Operation Gideon's Chariots, aimed at meeting all war objectives in Gaza, which include liberating hostages and the decisive defeat of Hamas. IDF forces from the Southern Command are determined to continue these efforts to ensure the safety of Israeli citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)