Yoon Suk Yeol's PPP Exit Shakes South Korean Political Landscape

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has officially announced his departure from the People Power Party (PPP) as he urges voters to rally behind the party's presidential candidate, Kim Moon-soo. The Yonhap news agency reported that Yoon made this announcement through a Facebook post on Saturday, stating his continued commitment to defending freedom and national sovereignty.

Yoon emphasized the importance of supporting Kim Moon-soo in the upcoming polls, describing each vote as a step towards safeguarding the country's freedom and prosperity. His exit comes amid growing calls within the PPP for him to break away, as party insiders believe this move could help improve Kim's poor polling performance against Democratic Party rival Lee Jae-myung, according to Yonhap.

Yoon, who was impeached in April following a botched martial law attempt in December and currently faces a criminal trial, made the decision to leave the party amid recommendations from interim party leader Rep. Kim Yong-tae. While Kim Moon-soo has respected Yoon's decision, he expressed the party's intent to unite and innovate following Yoon's departure, while rivals criticize the lack of public apology concerning Yoon's prior missteps.

(With inputs from agencies.)