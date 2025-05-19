Netanyahu Pledges 'Basic' Food Aid Amid Gaza Offensive Escalation

In an attempt to address the urgent humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced the allowance of 'basic quantity' food aid. The decision follows consultations with the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), aiming to balance the provision of aid while escalating military operations in the region, Euronews reports.

This announcement coincides with Israel's launch of 'Gideon's Chariots', a new ground offensive marked by intensified airstrikes. Sunday alone saw over 100 casualties, as per Gaza's Health Ministry data, also leading to the shutdown of the critical Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza.

Netanyahu's decision arises amid warnings from the military about the potential repercussions of a famine, which could complicate their broader mission against Hamas. Nearly half a million Palestinians are suffering from extreme hunger, while approximately a million more are close to food insecurity, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification.

Experts warn that unless the blockade ceases and military actions halt, famine threats will grow. Netanyahu underscores the importance of maintaining aid distribution without bolstering Hamas, ensuring the group does not access the aid supplies, Euronews reports.

The military campaign, the most aggressive since the March ceasefire's breach, aims at territorial control and mass displacement. Meanwhile, ceasefire talks continue with Israel seeking a temporary truce for hostage negotiations, though a comprehensive conflict resolution remains elusive. Since the ceasefire's end, nearly 3,000 more Palestinians have perished, states Gaza's Health Ministry.

The hostilities ignited on October 7, 2023, following a Hamas assault on southern Israel resulting in 1,200 deaths and multiple hostages taken. Currently, 57 hostages are under Hamas's custody. The conflict has claimed over 50,000 lives in Gaza per Hamas sources, while Israeli military losses amount to 856 soldiers, reports ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)