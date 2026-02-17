High-Stakes Peace Talks in Geneva Amid Heavy Airstrikes on Ukraine
Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia are meeting in Geneva for U.S.-mediated peace talks amid ongoing airstrikes in Ukraine. The discussions aim to tackle issues like land control and humanitarian concerns. U.S. President Trump is urging swift resolution, while Ukrainian President Zelenskiy calls for increased pressure on Russia.
Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia began peace talks in Geneva on Tuesday, focusing on land control and humanitarian issues. The U.S.-mediated discussions are taking place amid ongoing airstrikes in Ukraine.
U.S. President Donald Trump is pushing for a quick resolution, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy highlights the need for increased pressure on Russia through sanctions and military support.
The talks come just days before the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with expectations for a significant breakthrough remaining low amid ongoing tensions and historical grievances.
