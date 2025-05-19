UAE Partners with Presight to Revolutionize Media Strategy Through AI

The National Media Office (NMO) of the UAE has taken a significant step in bolstering its media ecosystem by partnering with Presight, a leading AI-powered big data analytics firm. Announced at the Make it in the Emirates 2025 event, this alliance aims to enhance narrative integrity and information governance using artificial intelligence. The partnership aligns with NMO's goals of strengthening the country's media landscape, empowering future media leaders, and boosting the UAE's international media standing.

This strategic collaboration will see Presight deploy real-time AI analysis to provide sentiment intelligence, aligning UAE media messaging with national priorities. With the media's rapidly evolving nature, UAE is positioning itself as a leader in media innovation, focusing on elevating narrative clarity and precision through cutting-edge technology.

The initiative will comprise two main components: the AI-Driven Media Insights for sentiment analysis and messaging strategy development, and a Data Lake to unify media data and facilitate secure inter-agency collaboration. These AI technologies are designed to bring tangible economic benefits, automating tasks and enhancing strategic media operations, reflecting the UAE's dedication to achieving its Industrial Strategy and Vision 2031 goals.

Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, NMO's Director-General, emphasized the transformative impact of the new Data Repository project, which transcends basic data collection. By enhancing media management and analytical capabilities, the project supports the creation of a unified national narrative and strategic media planning through AI integration.

Presight CEO Thomas Pramotedham highlighted that the collaboration showcases the potential of applied AI in national strategy. The initiative fosters an intelligence-driven media ecosystem, ensuring the UAE's narrative remains coherent and compelling on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)