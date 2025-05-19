IDF Orders Evacuation Ahead of Intense Gaza Offensive
The Israel Defense Forces has commanded residents in Khan Yunis and surrounding areas to evacuate before launching a significant attack on Hamas in southern Gaza. IDF spokesman Col. Avichay Adraee advised residents to head west for safety, providing a map of evacuation zones.
On May 19, residents of Khan Yunis and its suburbs have been ordered to evacuate by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in anticipation of an extensive military operation against Hamas targets in southern Gaza.
Col. Avichay Adraee, the IDF's Arabic-language spokesperson, issued a warning on social media urging residents to move west towards the safer coastal region of Mawasis.
The tweet also included a map detailing the specific areas that are to be evacuated, underscoring the seriousness of the impending military action.
