Enforced Disappearances in Balochistan: A Continuing Crisis

Balochistan's enduring crisis of enforced disappearances intensifies with recent abductions in Gwadar and Dera Bugti. Human rights groups decry the abductions of a PPL employee and a schoolboy, urging action from the Pakistani government. The families and international community demand accountability and intervention amid rising fears of extrajudicial tactics.

Fresh cases of enforced disappearances in Balochistan (Photo@TBPEnglish). Image Credit: ANI
  • Balochistan

The unresolved crisis of enforced disappearances in Balochistan has intensified with the abductions of a Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) employee and a school-aged boy in Gwadar and Dera Bugti. These incidents, reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP), underscore the ongoing issue, with individuals often believed to be targets of Pakistani security forces.

In Dera Bugti's Bugti Colony, Haider Bugti, son of Jago, was reportedly taken without legal proceedings, leaving his whereabouts unknown. Concurrently, in Gwadar, Abdullah Abid, a student and the son of Balochi poet Abid Adeeb, disappeared near his home. Despite a missing persons report filed, authorities have yet to locate Abdullah.

These cases highlight a troubling trend of minors being targeted, prompting rights groups and activists to renew accusations of intimidation tactics by security forces. Although thousands have vanished over the past 20 years, with little accountability, international human rights organisations are again called upon to address Balochistan's deteriorating situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

