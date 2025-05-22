Left Menu

Tragic Attack Spurs Security Boost at Israeli Embassies

Following a fatal antisemitic attack on two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington, DC, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu orders increased security at embassies worldwide. The suspect, Elias Rodriguez, targeted the young couple amid rising concerns over antisemitic violence. US officials pledge justice for the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 13:53 IST
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo credit: X/@netanyahu. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a tragic turn of events, heightened security measures have been mandated at Israeli embassies globally, following a fatal shooting outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced these measures on Thursday after two Israeli embassy staffers were killed in what officials label an antisemitic attack.

Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed grief over the loss, remarking on the perils of antisemitic incitement against Israel. He confirmed receiving briefings from Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter and US Attorney General Pam Bondi, who have identified the suspect and emphasized efforts to bring him to justice.

US authorities detained Elias Rodriguez, 30, of Chicago, at the scene. Witness reports indicated he shouted 'Free Palestine' during his arrest. Israeli and US leaders, including President Isaac Herzog and President Donald Trump, have condemned the attack, calling for unity against terrorism and antisemitism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

