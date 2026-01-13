Left Menu

Robust Security Measures Set for Sabarimala's Makaravilakku Festival

The Travancore Devaswom Board has intensified security at the Sabarimala temple for the Makaravilakku festival. Around 2,000 police officers will manage the shrine's security, and pilgrim entry is limited to ensure safety. Various departments are coordinating efforts to maintain order during the festival.

Pathanamthitta | Updated: 13-01-2026 13:39 IST
In preparation for the annual Makaravilakku festival, the Travancore Devaswom Board has implemented extensive security measures at the Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala.

The board announced that approximately 2,000 police officers will be stationed at the hill shrine on the day of the festival, in compliance with a High Court mandate restricting entry to 30,000 pilgrims through a virtual queue system and 5,000 through spot bookings.

Additional safety precautions include stopping pilgrim transit from Nilakkal to Pampa at 10 am and from Pampa to Sannidhanam at 11 am, reinforced security for the Thiruvabharanam procession, and positioning of Fire and Rescue teams. Authorities emphasized that pilgrims must obey all official instructions for a safe and orderly festival experience.

