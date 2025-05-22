Left Menu

UAE and India Unite Against Global Terrorism

UAE parliamentarian Ali Rashid Al-Nuaimi, during a meeting with Indian MPs, emphasized a unified stand against terrorism. Highlighting terrorism's global threat, he praised collaborative strategies for a secure and prosperous future, reiterating shared challenges and opportunities between the nations.

Ali Rashid Al-Nuaimi, Chairman of Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

UAE parliamentarian Ali Rashid Al-Nuaimi, renowned for his unyielding stance on terrorism, participated in a significant meeting with an all-party delegation of Indian Members of Parliament on Thursday. The gathering, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, took place in Abu Dhabi and focused on strengthening Indo-UAE ties to combat terrorism.

Al-Nuaimi articulated the sentiment that terrorism, lacking religion or nationality, is a universal menace threatening humanity at large. He stressed the need for the global community to denounce terrorism unequivocally and for policymakers to unite in countering this pervasive threat.

Echoing a spirit of collaboration, the UAE minister underscored the success of the discussions with Indian counterparts. Both nations, he remarked, not only face similar challenges but also share vast opportunities which necessitate collaborative efforts. The delegation, featuring diverse political voices from India, signified a robust commitment to mutual goals of peace, prosperity, and fighting terrorism globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

