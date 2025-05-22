Allegations of China's Influence on Solomon Islands Media Stir Controversy

In a recent development, a civil anti-corruption organization in the Solomon Islands has accused China of exerting influence over local media. This, the organization claims, led to the withdrawal of a government minister from the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC). The group, critical of China and supportive of Taiwan, stirred political tensions, Focus Taiwan reports.

Minister for Rural Development Daniel Waneoroa announced his exit from IPAC on May 11, as highlighted by a government press release. This decision, according to Ruth Liloqula, the organization's executive director, underscores the Solomon Islands' commitment to the 'One China' policy, which rejects China's territorial claims over Taiwan—claims fervently disputed by Taipei.

Liloqula argues that Beijing's strategic provision of equipment to the Solomon Star, a prominent newspaper, facilitated this media influence. She cited a commentary published on May 3, which criticized Waneoroa's participation in IPAC. Meanwhile, Taiwan has condemned these actions, viewing them as part of a broader strategy to undermine its sovereignty, as per the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)