India Seeks Global Support in Anti-Terror Mission in Japan

An all-party delegation from India, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, seeks to unite global support against terrorism, particularly addressing Pakistan-sponsored activities. The delegation's visit to Japan has garnered positive international response, emphasizing India's zero-tolerance stance against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 10:01 IST
BJP MP Dr. Hemang Joshi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An all-party delegation from India, spearheaded by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha and including BJP MP Dr. Hemang Joshi, is on a mission in Japan to rally international support against terrorism. Their primary objective is to cast a spotlight on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and unite global forces against such threats.

Upon their arrival, the delegation engaged in key discussions with Japan's former Prime Minister, the Foreign Minister, and other prominent think tanks, receiving staunch support for India's anti-terror operations. Recently, at a breakfast meeting with diplomats from over 21 countries, including Mexico, Greece, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom, the delegation received unanimous backing for India's initiatives.

The mission, driven by India's firm stance following the Pahalgam attack, is focused on enlightening world leaders about Operation Sindoor and reinforcing alliances. Meetings with Japan's senior officials further solidified the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, strengthening cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

