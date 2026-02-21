Global Support for AI Impact Summit Declaration Spurs Major Investments

The AI Impact Summit witnessed a significant global endorsement as 86 countries and two international organizations signed the declaration, with notable participation from nations like the US, UK, Canada, China, Denmark, and Germany. India's IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the global acceptance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's human-centric AI vision.

Vaishnaw highlighted the focus on democratizing AI resources to ensure widespread accessibility, prioritizing a balance between economic growth and social harmony. Safety and trust are central to the framework outlined in the declaration, underscoring a commitment to innovation and the development of human capital.

The summit, held in New Delhi, drew over five lakh visitors, marking vibrant participation from key global tech leaders and start-ups. With investment commitments exceeding USD 250 billion, the Summit underscored India's emerging role in shaping international AI governance and infrastructure development, confidently leading the world into the new AI era.

