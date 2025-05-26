NSA Ajit Doval Misses Moscow Security Meeting Due to Flu

Left Menu

India's National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval, will not attend the major International Security Meeting in Moscow due to a seasonal flu. Despite this, Doval is eager to continue strategic talks with Russia. His last visit included meetings with Russian President Putin and Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:43 IST
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will not attend the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues in Moscow, scheduled from May 27 to 29. Sources revealed that Doval, expected at the meeting, is unable to participate due to seasonal flu.

Doval remains committed to engaging with Russia on strategic matters soon. His previous visit to St Petersburg for the BRICS National Security Advisers' meeting involved discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and a bilateral meeting with Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of Russia's Security Council.

During those discussions, Putin acknowledged the thriving India-Russia partnership, emphasizing its foundational security cooperation. Both sides expressed mutual commitment to tackling global challenges and strengthening political dialogue. The Russian Embassy in India highlighted the enduring partnership, marking it as a cornerstone in global diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

