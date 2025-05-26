NSA Ajit Doval Misses Moscow Security Meeting Due to Flu

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will not attend the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues in Moscow, scheduled from May 27 to 29. Sources revealed that Doval, expected at the meeting, is unable to participate due to seasonal flu.

Doval remains committed to engaging with Russia on strategic matters soon. His previous visit to St Petersburg for the BRICS National Security Advisers' meeting involved discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and a bilateral meeting with Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of Russia's Security Council.

During those discussions, Putin acknowledged the thriving India-Russia partnership, emphasizing its foundational security cooperation. Both sides expressed mutual commitment to tackling global challenges and strengthening political dialogue. The Russian Embassy in India highlighted the enduring partnership, marking it as a cornerstone in global diplomatic relations.

