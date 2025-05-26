South Korea and India Unite Against Terrorism in Operation Sindoor Outreach

Seoul, South Korea: Indian Ambassador to South Korea, Amit Kumar, emphasized a strengthening alliance between free nations to combat terrorism following an Indian parliamentary delegation's visit to Seoul for Operation Sindoor outreach. Notably, South Korea condemned the April terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 civilian lives.

The delegation, featuring members from BJP, JD(U), CPI-M, AITC, and Congress, engaged with senior Korean officials, including the first vice foreign minister and members of the India-Korea Parliamentary Friendship Group. JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha led the discussions, underscoring a joint commitment to counter terrorism.

During interactions, Kumar acknowledged South Korea's understanding of India's anti-terrorism position. The Indian delegation voiced India's new national security stance outlined by the Prime Minister, affirming a decisive response to terrorist threats and the refusal to differentiate between terrorists and their state sponsors.

The need for global cooperation in holding terror financiers accountable was also a key focus. This mission is part of a broader diplomatic initiative across East Asia, highlighting India's zero-tolerance policy and exposing Pakistan's terrorism links post-Operation Sindoor, a military response targeting terrorist networks in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)