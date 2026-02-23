Left Menu

India Unveils 'Prahaar': A Bold Zero Tolerance Counter-Terrorism Strategy

The Indian government has introduced 'Prahaar', the first counter-terrorism policy focused on 'zero tolerance' through a multi-layered strategy. The policy aims to counter extremist violence and includes intelligence-led prevention, disruption of terror funding, and enhancing domestic and international cooperation to neutralize threats.

Updated: 23-02-2026 17:56 IST
In a significant move, the Indian government has rolled out its inaugural counter-terrorism policy named 'Prahaar', emphasizing a zero-tolerance approach. This strategy, unveiled by the Home Ministry, aims to thwart extremist violence through a comprehensive and multi-tiered framework.

The policy is built on seven key pillars intended to combat terror threats emanating both domestically and internationally. These include prevention and response strategies, boosting internal capabilities, ensuring human rights, and upholding the 'Rule of Law'. It also focuses on preventing radicalization and aligns international efforts to fortify recovery and resilience across society.

Addressing the misuse of advanced technology by terrorists, 'Prahaar' seeks to enhance intelligence collaboration and disrupt terror networks, emphasizing legal actions against terror financing. The establishment of partnerships on regional and global fronts seeks to tackle the growing issue of trans-national terrorism, ensuring safety and security for all.

