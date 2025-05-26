India-South Korea Partnership Grows: A Spotlight on New Technologies and Green Energy

In a significant push to bolster international relationships, Indian Ambassador to South Korea Amit Kumar has shed light on the burgeoning India-South Korea partnership. Speaking with ANI, Kumar elaborated on the multifaceted bond that spans political, economic, security, and technological realms, highlighting the promise of future growth.

Ambassador Kumar noted the extensive nature of the strategic ties, which now encompass vibrant economic collaboration, scientific advancements, and increased people-to-people exchanges. South Korea, which is gearing up for presidential elections, is set to resume high-level engagement once its new government takes office. Ministerial dialogues are anticipated to refocus on critical areas like foreign affairs, finance, and technology.

Detailing economic aspects, Kumar revealed that bilateral trade hits around USD 25 billion, supported by significant South Korean investments in India, especially in the last two years. Aiming to tackle trade imbalances, discussions on non-tariff barriers are underway, with confidence expressed in expanding Indian manufacturing to enhance exports. Korean expertise in advanced manufacturing and green technologies, including commitments like Hyundai's USD 2.45 billion investment in India's electric vehicle sector, underscores the nations' collaborative potential.